Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A57 in Worksop.

A 60-year-old man, a pedestrian, died at the scene as a result of a collision with a lorry at 6.30pm on Friday (July 5).

Officers are appealing for witnesses and are urging anyone who travelled along that road shortly before the incident (no more than 10 minutes) who may have dash-cam footage to contact Nottinghamshire Poilice on 101, quoting incident number 733 of 5 July 2019.