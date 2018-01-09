Man charged with nine crimes following police car chase

A man has been charged with nine crimes following a police car chase across a dual carriageway - which ended on the wrong side of the road.

Callum Haigh,18, of Moorland Crescent, Morley, Leeds, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without insurance, two counts of assault by beating, three counts of criminal damage and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 9.

At around 2.15am yesterday, two lorries were targeted while they were parked at the Leicester Forest East services, northbound, and boxes were stolen from inside.

Derbyshire officers sighted a large van, thought to be involved in the crime, a short time later on the M1 between junctions 24 and 25.

We started to follow the van, which failed to stop. Officers followed it, supported by a police helicopter and colleagues from Nottinghamshire Police as it travelled across the border.

The van was stopped on the wrong side of the A38 carriageway between Alfreton and Ripley.