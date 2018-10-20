`

Man charged with Mansfield burglary

A man has been charged with a burglary in Mansfield.

Jack Williamson, 23, of Rushcliffe Road, Hucknall, was charged in relation to a burglary at a shop in Chesterfield Road South yesterday (Friday, October 19).

Police logo

He is set to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Saturday, October 20).