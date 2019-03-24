A 49-year-old man has been charged and remanded with threats to kill and affray following an incident in Ravenshead in the early hours of Saturday (March 23).

Mark Stephenson of no fixed address has been remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday 25 March 2019.

Man charged for affray and threats to kill in Ravenshead

The charge follows the arrest of the man at Priory Avenue in Ravenshead at around 1.30am on Saturday (23 March 2019).

