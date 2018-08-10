Man charged after Kirkby shooting

A 26-year-old man has been charged after a man was shot in the thigh in Kirkby.

Police were called to Southwell Close at around 9pm on Monday, August 6, and a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The 30-year-old was shot in the thigh.

Ashton Dellamonica, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, has been charged with possession of a firearm and GBH.

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today.