Man attempted to flee police and Sutton cannabis farm across neighbouring rooftops

Police were called to East Street on Sunday, October 9, at about 1am, following reports of a disturbance – neighbours said a window had been broken.

However, on arrival, officers discovered the house contained 80-100 cannabis plants and equipment.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A man has then forced his way through roof tiles of the property and tried to escape from the address by walking along the roof of adjoining properties.

Police at the scene.

A man aged 29 has been arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.

Inspector Keiron Hancock said: “This man obviously thought he could escape arrest by putting himself in danger by walking across the roof of terraced houses.

“Luckily with the assistance of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we have brought him down and he now faces arrest for cultivating cannabis.

“This was a great result by officers who have managed to take a cannabis operation out of circulation.”

Firefighters were called to assist.

A resident and witness to the arrest, said: “A window got put through early hours Sunday morning at 12.15am.

“Police arrived at 2am.

“They had to wait for the authorities to go to the property at 3am.

The witness said the man inside the property managed to escape by breaking through to his roof.

He said he went across the roof all the way down climbing over chimneys and objects where falling on to cars and chimneys were damaged.

The witness said: “It was very frightening and I had never experienced anything like that before.

