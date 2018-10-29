Man arrested for drink driving after vehicles roll down an embankment on A52

A driver was arrested by Derbyshire Police for being over the drink drive limit after an accident between a Lexus and a Volkswagen Transporter yesterday (October 28).

The crash lead to two cars being recovered after rolling down an embankment.

The driver of the Lexus, a male, was arrested at the roadside.

The incident happened at around 10:30am on the A52 Eastbound, near to Junction 25 of the M1.

Both vehicles were headed towards Nottingham.

Fire crews from Long Eaton Green and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene, as well as Derbyshire Police.

One lane was closed, so the vehicles could be safely recovered.

Derbyshire police said there were no serious injuries, although both drivers and a passenger of the Lexus were taken to hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

The fire services made the scene safe, and an investigation is now being carried out by Nottinghamshire Police.