Man arrested following armed gang fight in Mansfield

A man has been arrested after a fight between a group of armed men in Mansfield.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder last night, January 14, after the fight which lead to parts of Mansfield being closed off and a 20-year-old man needing medical attention.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested.

Two cars were seized previously which were parked on Burns Street and Union Street in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance in Noel Street at around 5.40pm on December, 10, 2018 where some of the men were carrying weapons. It was connected to a car being smashed up in Rosemary Street a short time later and a 20-year-old man was assaulted."

The 27-year-old man arrested last night remains in custody.

A 26-year-old man arrested previously has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

READ MORE ON THE STORY

