Man arrested after Sutton stabbing

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing which happened outside a supermarket in Sutton.

Officers were called to Priestsic Road at 9.27pm yesterday, Saturday, August 18 where a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

A scene remains on outside the Asda store in Priestsic Road as officers continue their enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the stabbing and anyone who may have seen anything should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 997 of 18 August 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.