Man, 84, appears in court on historic Skegby Hall child sex abuse charges

An 84-year-old man has appeared before magistrates on a number of historic child sex abuse charges alleged to have taken place at Skegby Hall Children’s Home.

Nigel Pipe, 84, of Llanwenarth View, Govilon, Abergavenny appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court today, Friday, February 1, charged with four counts of buggery with a boy under 16, 14 counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16, and nine counts of inciting a boy under the age of 14 to commit an act of gross indecency.

Former Skegby Hall Care Home

It is alleged that Pipe committed the offences when he was a Housemaster at Skegby Hall, in Mansfield Road, Sutton, between 1965 and 1969.

He is set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 1.

Skegby Hall has been the subject of a number of investigations into historic child sex abuse cases over the last five years.

It comes as part of a national inquiry into historic child sex abuse cases, which took place partly at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge Cricket Ground last autumn.