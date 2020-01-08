Man, 76, dies following Mansfield house fire

A 76-year-old man has died following a fire at his home in Mansfield.

Fire crews and officers were called to an address on Chadburn Road, at around 9:30pm on December 15.

Chadburn Road

The man had been rescued by members of the public, but sadly passed away in hospital on January 4.

A joint Police and Fire investigation is investigating the circumstaces surrounding the incident, although the fire is believed to have been accidental in cause.

Damien West, prevention area manager said: “I would like to express my most sincere condolences to the family and friends and the local community.

“We witnessed brave efforts by members of the public to help the gentleman, and a swift response from emergency services, but sadly, despite these efforts, he passed away.

“Incidents like these remind us all of the devastating consequences of fire, and our advice to everyone is to make sure you have working smoke alarms and that everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire.”

Fire Safety advice can be found on Nottingham Fire and Rescue’s website here: https://www.notts-fire.gov.uk/staying-safe/your-safety