Man, 47, injured after car and a motrocyclist were in collision in Mansfield
A man was taken to hospital after a car and a motorcyclist were involved in a collision in Mansfield this morning (Thursday).
The 47-year-old sustained injuries to his pelvis during the accident which happened on Wilmore Way, just before 10am this morning.
Ashfield firefighters had reported earlier, that they were on the scene, and had warned the public to avoid approaches to the area around King’s Mill Hospital and Morrisons.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said:”We were called at just before 9.50am on Thursday, April 7, to a road traffic collision on Wilmore Way in Mansfield. Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield fire stations attended.
“A motorcycle had been in collision with a car, with one person being released from the car before our firefighters arrived.
"A 47-year-old man with pelvic injuries was taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.
He added “We have now left the scene.”