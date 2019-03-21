Mamba addict was “out of his face” in Mansfield town centre

A Mansfield mamba addict who was “out of his face and scaring people” in the town centre has been spared a prison sentence, a court heard.

John Shooter ignored a 24 hour notice to leave the centre after he was seen under the influence of drugs, on February 21.

“A witness said he was out of his face and scaring people,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“It was clear he was under the influence of illicit substances.”

When he was approached by a Mansfield District Council worker, who collects evidence of anti-social behaviour, at 3.45pm, on March 19, he “reacted badly”.

“He was grinding his teeth in anger and staring at him in a hostile manner,” said Mr Carr.

“He shoulder-barged him and knocked him off balance.”

“He began dancing around like a boxer and pointed at the council worker, saying: “I am going to have him.””

When Shooter was told to leave the area by a Police Community Support Officer, he started to jump around, shouting he wasn’t going back to jail.

He squared up to the PCSO and growled at him, before shoving the officer.

He continued to be threatening and was arrested at the bus station.

He was last in court in May 2017 for assaulting a police officer.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said: “If you send him to prison he will go back to square one, he will lose a stable address and his income.

“He is addicted to mamba. He is fighting to beat his addiction. Sending him to prison will do more harm than good.

“The drug problem in prison is much more prevalent. He will be stuck in the same tragic cycle.

“He never took drugs until his first prison sentence in 2014. I would ask you to give him a chance.”

Shooter, 26, of Mattersey Court, admitted threatening behaviour and assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a six month community order, banning him from the town centre.

He must pay £50 compensation to the officer.