Make sure you check this safety warning before Bonfire night

Bonfire night revellers in Nottinghamshire are being reminded to keep fireworks and bonfires away from power lines and substations, to make sure it’s a night to remember for the right reasons.

The warning has been issued by Western Power Distribution (WPD), the country’s largest electricity network operator, which covers Nottinghamshire as well as the rest of the Midlands, the South West of England and South Wales.

Eddie Cochrane WPD Health and Safety Adviser, said: “It is vital that people are aware of the dangers around them when they are planning bonfires and firework displays – and that includes the dangers posed by electrical equipment.

“It is always a good idea to plan the event in daylight to make sure you are well away from power lines and other electrical hazards. On a windy night, flames and sparks an easily be blown onto overhead power lines and may cause power cuts or electrical surges.”

The WPD also said that electricity can also jump gaps - meaning that serious injury can occur even without coming into direct contact with electrical equipment.

If bonfire organisers become aware of any damage to WPD’s electrical apparatus or believe an item has gone into one of its substations, they should always keep well clear and call 0800 6783 105. One of WPD’s engineers will then attend to ensure everyone stays saferetrieve it safely for you.

This number can also be used for any concerns or advice prior to an event.