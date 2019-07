A major road in Sutton has been closed after a 'crash' that caused 'serious injuries'.

Two cars collided on the junction of Station Road and the A38 at around midnight (Tuesday, July 16).

A photo of the scene.

At least one of the drivers is thought to have been seriously injured.

One of our reporters at the scene has been told by officers that the road will re-open in around an hour.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

