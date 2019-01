A major road in Nottinghamshire has been closed after a water main burst.

The A52 is closed between A6011, Gamston and A46, Saxondale.

Severn Trent are currently "assessing the scene and making it safe".

A Highways England‏ spokesman said: "This is likely to continue for several hours and is likely to affect your morning journey. Please plan your route accordingly."

