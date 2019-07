A major Nottinghamshire road has closed after a car crashed into a tree.

Police were called at 11.30am this morning (Monday, July 15) to the A614 in Oxton.

A614 at Oxton. Pic: Google Images.

The A6097/A614 (North Gate) to Haywood Oaks Road/A614 has been closed while officers continue to investigate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

