Mad tea party for little Mansfield shoppers

Alice , The Mad Hatter and The Cheshire Cat where joined by little shoppers at a special Mad Hatters Tea Party.

The Alice in Wonderland down the rabbit hole event was the first B children’s club of the new year at Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager, said: “It kicked our new season of stories off perfectly.

“The Mad Hatters Tea Party certainly got their imaginations fired up, with plenty of excited participants taking part throughout the day.

“We now look forward to the next session, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, which is taking place on February 18.”