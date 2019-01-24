Macmillan Fest event has become a wonderful success story

Last year saw the ninth staging of Macmillan Fest, writes Stacey Smalley, fundraising manager for Macmillan in Nottinghamshire.

This is a fantastic live music event held in Nottingham city centre across various venues with more than 70 bands performing and raising money for Macmillan.

Kris Davis, organiser of Macmillan Fest

Since the beginning, Macmillan Fest has raised more than £38,000 for Macmillan and is a great way to engage with people of all ages (14-70) with great local and national bands performing covering all music styles.

Kris Davis, the event organiser started raising money for Macmillan when he was 16.

His form tutor at the Gedling School had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and broke down in class.

Kris found out that Macmillan was supporting him, and he wanted to raise some money to help continue the work that they do.

Since then, he has met thousands of people who come to the event to show their support for the charity, all with their own personal experiences.

Kris says its people coming together that makes him realise how we are all affected and that nobody should have to face cancer alone.

The number of people with cancer continues to grow.

Every year in Nottinghamshire, more than 6,000 people are told they have cancer.

Increasingly, people are living much longer with and after cancer.

And while cancer is not always life ending, it is nearly always life changing.

Sadly, not everyone gets the support they need, when they need it most.

With cancer diagnosis on the rise and more people living longer, the NHS is facing huge pressures.

Macmillan wants to help everyone with cancer find their best way through, from the moment of diagnosis, so they’re able to live life as fully as they can.

But it can only do this with the help of local people attending events like the Macmillan Fest, hosting coffee mornings, taking part in runs and walks, and by local companies choosing Macmillan as their Charity for the year.

I am so proud of Kris and all his volunteers that make this event happen each year.

The money they have raised is making a huge difference to people living with cancer.

When I first met Kris three years ago, he was full of passion and enthusiasm for Macmillan and organising the annual music festival.

Today, he is still as passionate and committed to helping people with cancer.

Thank you Kris and everyone who makes this happen.