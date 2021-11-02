M1 reopened in Derbyshire with pedestrian on bridge ‘safe and well’
Traffic on the M1 is moving again after being closed for over two hours, with a police incident involving a pedestrian on a bridge being safely resolved.
At 2.55pm, Derbyshire Police announced that the M1 in Derbyshire would be reopening, after all traffic was stopped earlier this afternoon.
This was to allow police officers to attend an incident where there were concerns for the safety of a pedestrian on a bridge. Derbyshire Police said in a statement that the incident had been resolved, and the pedestrian was “safe and well”.
Highways England had reported at around 12.30pm that all traffic had been stopped on the M1 southbound between Junctions 29 and 30, with the northbound section of the motorway closing shortly afterwards.
Due to long tailbacks, traffic in the affected area may take some time to clear, with Highways England reporting that delays of up to one hour still remain.