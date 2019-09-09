M1 lanes closed after lorry runs out of fuel

A lorry ran out of fuel on the M1 this morning - forcing the closure of two lanes

Derbyshire police and highways officers were called to the northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 28 at around 5.30am.

Picture posted on the @HighwaysEMIDS Twitter account.

A spokesperson for Highways England said shortly before 6am: "The vehicle has now been recovered where it can be refuelled and restarted in a safe place.

"All lane closures have now been removed."

