M1 lane re-opens after crash

Traffic is flowing as normal on the M1 after crash involving two cars this morning.

The collision happened at around 7.45am this morning (Sunday, March 10) on the M1 southbound between J29 and J28.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Ashfield attended the scene along with policw and East Midlands Ambulance.

One lane was closed whole emergency services dealth with the incident, but this has since re-opened.

‘No persons were trapped,’ said a spokesman for Derbyshire Fire. ‘Crews made the scene safe and provided first aid until the arrival of EMAS.’