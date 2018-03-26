Luxury Mansfield housing development takes off

The second phase of a landmark Mansfield property development is set to be launched after the first was a big success.

High Oakham Park is being developed by Oakham Homes, a group of four local people who fell in love with the site.

A plan of the site.

At its heart is a former gentleman’s residence built by the Duke of Portland in the 1750s, and a number of other historic properties arranged around a cobbled courtyard.

This element, of six dwellings, forms the first phase and it has captivated the hearts of potential buyers, with The Manor House, The Gatehouse, The Cottage, The Lodge and The Grange already sold subject to contract, while there is strong interest in the remaining property, The Stables.

Now phase two – 18 luxury bespoke homes built on individual plots around the parkland around the existing homes – has been launched.

Adrian Yeomans, one of Oakham Homes’ four directors, said: “The interest shown in High Oakham Park has been simply phenomenal. When people come and visit, they see the countryside on the doorstep and visualise living here.

“There’s no doubt it will be the address for this area. The homes that will form the first phase will be stunning and the homes as part of the second phase will be truly something else.”

John Sankey, estate agent, said: “I’ve said it before, when I first went up there with Oakham Homes, that this development is something people only generally see in southern counties of England.

“I had no doubt it would be a success but for the first phase to have been so well received is astonishing. I cannot wait to see the second phase get under way.

“New life is being brought to this part of Mansfield and it’s terrific to see.”

n For more about High Oakham Park, visit www.highoakhampark.co.uk, or call John Sankey Estate Agents on 01623 627247.