Loving tributes to mum and 'friend to so many' killed in crash near Warsop

Yvonne Roberts, aged 73, died the scene of the three-car collision on Budby Road, Cuckney.

Paying tribute on behalf of Yvonne's family, her son said: “Yvonne was my mum, a loving woman and a friend to so many who was committed to helping others, particularly the elderly and those in need.

“She worked tirelessly to better the lives of those she helped.

Yvonne Roberts has been described as a 'friend to so many' who worked 'tirelessly' to help others.

“Her death has left many people heartbroken and wondering how and why this tragic accident has happened.

“Her loss will be felt through time and her memory will resonate in the minds and hearts of those she touched.”

Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were quickly on the scene of the collision on Saturday, April 16, at about 10am, but sadly nothing could be done to save the life of Yvonne, from Sheffield.

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Yvonne’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances is something we know has a huge impact on families and we are ensuring specialist officers continue to work with the family and offer them support.