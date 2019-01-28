Loved ones remember Derbyshire crash victim on day she would have turned 26

Friends and family of a much-loved woman - who died after a collision near Chesterfield - remembered her on what would have been her birthday by taking part in a charity challenge.

Kirstie Louise Kirk passed away in hospital aged 24 on December 29 2017 - two days after the collision on the A617 at Doe Lea.

Some of those who took part in the walk. Picture submitted.

Kirstie would have turned 26 on January 10.

On that day, her friends and family walked 26 miles in her memory while also raising £1,000.

The money will go towards the adult intesnive care unit at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, which cared for Kistie.

Those who took part in the walk started in Shirebrook, where Kirstie grew up, before heading to Doe Lea, where she lived.

They then walked all the way to Sutton B&Q and Aldi, where Kirstie previously worked, headed back to Shirebrook William Hill, where she was a manager, and finished at Kirstie's mum's house.

Kirstie's mum Kerry said: "At each check point we set off balloons.

"Family and friends had a brilliant experience and lots of fun - while also remembering Kirstie."

Kirstie's dad Michael added that he was looking forward to doing it again on her birthday next year with the hope of raising more money for a good cause.