Looking for a new role? These jobs at Mansfield District Council are available now

If you're looking for a new job, Mansfield District Council has posted their current vacancies.

There is a vacancy for a neighbourhood services chargehand, which involves working with the town centre operatives to ensure Mansfield is maintained in a safe, clean and tidy manner.

The successful applicant will also be involved in the day to day operation of the market, including erecting and dismantling market stalls.

The salary has been advertised as £18,870 to £20,541 per annum.

Interviews for this role will be held in the week commencing November 12.

For an informal discussion please contact Julie Snowdon, Town Centre Manager on 01623 463721.

If theatre is more up your street, the council is looking for a stage door keeper at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

The council is looking for a confident, responsible person to secure the Stage Door prior to, during and after performances, ensuring that only those who should, do enter the building.

The role will also involve assisting front of house staff with security issues if necessary and with emergency evacuations.

The role is part time, and the salary is £8.75 - £9.01 per hour.

To apply, visit: www.mansfieldandashfieldjobs.co.uk

