Local kids' Reindeer Dash raises over £27,000 for hospice in festive fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the third year running, over 4,300 children donned reindeer antlers and completed the Reindeer Dash, the hospice’s annual festive fundraiser. Children were sponsored to complete obstacle courses, play reindeer football matches, dance at discos, or simply dress up for the day.

Treetops Hospice Community Engagement Officer, Amy Sykes, is thanking everyone who’s taken part:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m so thrilled with the final total raised in the Reindeer Dash. It’s more than we’ve ever raised before, and we want to thank everyone who’s been involved.

Amy Sykes, Treetops Community Engagement Officer

“The amount raised will help fund 788 bereavement counselling sessions for children struggling after the death of a loved one.”

Treetops Hospice provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Last year, Treetops bereavement counsellors provided almost 3,000 counselling sessions – more than 1,200 of them to children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bereavement counselling for children takes place in a bespoke counselling and therapy centre called The Saplings. The centre was built in 2023 by the DIY SOS team for BBC Children in Need with the help of hundreds of tradespeople.