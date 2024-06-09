Local Dog Day Care Business Up For Animal Star Buisness Award in first year of opening
K9 Playtime was opened off the back of a dream by Rebecca Mardell. Since opening their doors K9 Playtime have grown from strength to strength offering lots of services to help the Nottingham dog community have a safe place for their dogs. On top of their regular services, K9 Playtime also offer adventure days out in the Peak District and even at the beach.
K9 Playtime have been nominated for their first award after being recognised by a member of the public. The Animal Star Awards is one of the only UK based animal business recognition awards. K9 Playtime will be heading over to the awards in November with hopes to bring back the wining title of dog business services of the year.
K9 Playtime offer a varied day following a structured routine. The day will involve free play, swimming, agility, scene games, 1-2-1 basic training, playing in our enclosed 1.5 acre dog field and plenty of cuddles on the sofa.
We offer group doggy day care. Caring for fur-friends allows owners to feel at ease whilst they're at work or otherwise occupied. Dogs are welcome on a daily or ad-hoc basis giving you the freedom to pick and choose when your pooch joins us (although I am sure, if they could speak they'd say every day please!)
Day care in a mixed social group with a fun itinerary. Each day is built slightly different however daily there will be activities, enrichment, toy play, free play, down time, field play, wooded area play, indoor play area time & outdoor play area time. Here they'll make BFF'S and have lots of social time.
Arrive at K9 Playtime
7:30-09:00am
All dogs are typically dropped off before 9am. They will come into our large indoor play area to say good morning to their friends of the day, drop off their leads and lunches and get ready for the day ahead.
First field run
09:00-10:00
All the dogs are secured into our van with purpose built, crash proof crates and driven to our secure field ( that's about 10 second drive away!)
The dogs are allowed supervised free play stretching their legs and having fun.
Indoor playroom
10-12
Dogs are given time to run around, play with friends, Play with toys, go in the ball bit, through the tunnels and making new friends.
Lunch and downtime
12-13:30
If you provide to your dog a lunch they will be given this. Otherwise its just time for all the toys to be put away and have some much needed nap time ( This is when the staff do their midday deep clean!)
Scent work and training
13:30-15:00
This time Is given for dogs to engage in low level agility, snuffle mats, Kong's, puzzle toys and low-level positive reward-based training.
Last field run
15:00-16:00
We head back to our 1.5 acre enclosed field for one last run around and leg stretch!
Welfare checks
16:00-16:30
Staff will spend 1:1 time with each dog to give them a basic grooming session, aiding nose to tail checks and lots of cuddles.
Home time
16:30-17:30
By this point in the day most of our dogs are fulfilled and ready for home time. They spend the last hour snoozing, waiting to be collected.