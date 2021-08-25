Llama injured as Notts fire crews tackle 'very serious' blaze at Skegby farm
Fire crews from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a large farm fire in Skegby which broke out this afternoon.
Residents are being urged to avoid the Pleasley Road area of Skegby as fire crews battle to get the fire under control on a nearby farm.
The fire is located in a barn at the property and multiple appliances are currently battling the blaze, with ash raining down on nearby cars and properties.
One llama has been reported as being injured in the fire, but the farm’s other animals have been successfully evacuated, according to initial reports.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service posted an update on Twitter: “Six pumps, a water bowser and a command support unit are in attendance at a fire on a farm in Skegby, Ashfield.
“The fire is located in a barn and animals have been evacuated.
"One llama has injuries and is being treated.
"One main jet and one hose reel jet are being used to get the fire under control.”
Councillor Helen-Ann Smith said in a statement: “We are aware of a very serious fire at the farm close to Pleasley Road in Skegby.
"I have dispatched members of our Ashfield District Council’s community protection team to assist our firefighters and provide reassurance and answer any resident’s enquiries.
"We would ask that residents in the nearby area please stay indoors and keep your windows closed until the fire is under control.”
We will update this story as we get more information.