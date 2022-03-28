Live updates: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at derelict Mansfield mill

Firefighters have been dealing with a massive fire at a derelict Mansfield mill today.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 11:49 am
Crews at the scene.

Crews were called to the Grade II-listed Hermitage Mill at about 3am, to find the building well alight.

Hermitage Mill fire

Last updated: Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:20

  • Huge fire rips through derelict Mansfield mill
  • Twenty crews in attendance at its height
  • Roads expected to reopen mid-morning
  • Plans had been in place to convert building into care home
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 11:22

Huge firefighting operation

At its height, 20 fire crews were in attendance.

People urged to avoid the area and keep windows closed.

Police called as nearby roads are closed.

Fire crews called to Hermitage Lane at about 3am.

Monday, 28 March, 2022, 11:23

Fire chief speaks

Area manager Bryn Coleman has given an interview at the scene.

Area Manager Bryn Coleman.
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 11:23

Fire under control

Fire crews step down operation.

Monday, 28 March, 2022, 11:24

Roads to reopen

It is hoped Hermitage Lane can reopen mid-morning.

Monday, 28 March, 2022, 11:24

Care home bid

Plans were unveiled last year to turn the mill in to a 70-bedroom care home.

Plans for historic Mansfield mill to be converted into 70-bed care home

New plans have been submitted to convert a derelict Mansfield mill into a 70-bed care home – along with more than 30 separate properties on the site for assisted living accommodation.

Monday, 28 March, 2022, 11:24

Crews and support praised

Area manager Bryn Coleman has praised the firefighting operation.

Monday, 28 March, 2022, 11:30

Crews at the scene.
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 11:31

Investigation

People living 12 miles away in Nottingham reported being able to see the huge plumes of smoke drifting over the city shortly after 5am.

Police and fire investigators are probing the cause of the blaze.

Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:20

