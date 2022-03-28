Live updates: Firefighters tackle huge blaze at derelict Mansfield mill
Firefighters have been dealing with a massive fire at a derelict Mansfield mill today.
Crews were called to the Grade II-listed Hermitage Mill at about 3am, to find the building well alight.
Hermitage Mill fire
Last updated: Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:20
- Huge fire rips through derelict Mansfield mill
- Twenty crews in attendance at its height
- Roads expected to reopen mid-morning
- Plans had been in place to convert building into care home
Huge firefighting operation
At its height, 20 fire crews were in attendance.
People urged to avoid the area and keep windows closed.
Police called as nearby roads are closed.
Fire crews called to Hermitage Lane at about 3am.
Fire chief speaks
Area manager Bryn Coleman has given an interview at the scene.
Fire under control
Fire crews step down operation.
Roads to reopen
It is hoped Hermitage Lane can reopen mid-morning.
Care home bid
Plans were unveiled last year to turn the mill in to a 70-bedroom care home.
Plans for historic Mansfield mill to be converted into 70-bed care home
New plans have been submitted to convert a derelict Mansfield mill into a 70-bed care home – along with more than 30 separate properties on the site for assisted living accommodation.
Crews and support praised
Area manager Bryn Coleman has praised the firefighting operation.
Investigation
People living 12 miles away in Nottingham reported being able to see the huge plumes of smoke drifting over the city shortly after 5am.
Police and fire investigators are probing the cause of the blaze.
Three arrested
Hermitage Lane Fire: Three arrested following huge blaze in derelict building in Mansfield
Three people have been arrested following a large-scale fire which has destroyed a derelict building.
Three arrested
Hermitage Lane Fire: Three arrested following huge blaze in derelict building in Mansfield
Three people have been arrested following a large-scale fire which has destroyed a derelict building.