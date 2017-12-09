List reveals which Toys R Us stores will shut

It's been revealed which Toys R Us stores will close.

Earlier this week, the company announced it would be shutting 26 of its 105 UK outlets.

The list of the affected stores, which will remain open through the Christmas and New Year periods, covers most corners of the country.

Full list of Toys R Us stores closing in the UK...

Aberdeen

Basingstoke

Belfast, Newtownabbey

Birmingham, St Andrews

Bolton

Bradford

Brislington

Cambridge

Cardiff

Derry City

Doncaster

East Kilbride

Exeter

Hayes

Kirkcaldy

Leicester

Livingston

Old Kent Road

Plymouth

Scunthorpe

Shrewsbury

Tamworth

Tunbridge Wells

Watford

York

Manchester, Central Retail Park