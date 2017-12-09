List reveals which Toys R Us stores will shut

It's been revealed which Toys R Us stores will close.
Earlier this week, the company announced it would be shutting 26 of its 105 UK outlets.
The list of the affected stores, which will remain open through the Christmas and New Year periods, covers most corners of the country.
Full list of Toys R Us stores closing in the UK...
Aberdeen
Basingstoke
Belfast, Newtownabbey
Birmingham, St Andrews
Bolton
Bradford
Brislington
Cambridge
Cardiff
Derry City
Doncaster
East Kilbride
Exeter
Hayes
Kirkcaldy
Leicester
Livingston
Old Kent Road
Plymouth
Scunthorpe
Shrewsbury
Tamworth
Tunbridge Wells
Watford
York
Manchester, Central Retail Park