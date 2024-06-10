Linney enhances virtual production capabilities with motion control robotics investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linney, a visionary leader in film marketing, continues to elevate its virtual production technology with the addition of cutting-edge motion control robotics. With the first film studio in the East Midlands to make a significant investment in virtual production and motion control robotics, Linney aims to further empower brands to create immersive marketing films, giving them the flexibility to work with any background or location of their choosing.

The on-site studio in Mansfield, known for its pioneering work in tabletop virtual production (capturing products that fit on a tabletop in an immersive environment), now boasts enhanced capabilities with the integration of motion control robotics. This breakthrough technology unlocks unprecedented creative opportunities, allowing brands across sectors – particularly in the retail, fashion, beauty and hospitality sectors – to craft compelling narratives in a truly immersive environment.

At the core of this advancement lies Linney’s dedication to staying ahead of the curve and bringing the latest innovations to its customers. By integrating motion control robotics into its virtual production kit, Linney reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of film production to deliver extraordinary experiences.

The latest technology investment builds upon the studio’s existing virtual production capabilities, anchored by advanced LED technology. A remarkable high-resolution 6x4-metre HDR screen serves as the focal point of this breakthrough, enabling, with ease, the creation of visually stunning and life-like environments.

Linney’s expertise in virtual production, coupled with the addition of motion control robotics, positions the agency as a trusted partner for brands seeking to engage audiences through immersive storytelling. Through this investment, Linney paves the way for brands to transcend the limitations of physical locations and unleash their creative vision without compromise.

Head of film Luke Dennis says: “We are excited to offer the benefits of motion control robotics to our customers. This investment opens up endless possibilities for crafting captivating and creative concepts.”