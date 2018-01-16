Lee Anderson deselected as Labour candidate

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition calling for Councillor Lee Anderson to stand for another term as Labour councillor for Huthwaite and Brierley.

The controversial councillor was told that he had not been successful in his selection process bid to be a Labour candidate in the Ashfield District Council elections.

Coun Anderson said:

“Unfortunately I have not been selected to stand as your district councillor next year by my party. Obviously I am extremely disappointed but not surprised.

“I had an interview on Saturday and got a notification email that I had not been successful.

“I can only put it down to the fact that I don’t always toe the line - I did not back Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour party and I was in favour of Brexit.

“I put the residents first and I will always speak up on their behalf even when it doesn’t suit my party.

“I am overwhelmed by all the messages of support I have received from people.

Regardless of what happens I will always be there for the residents of Huthwaite and Brierley.

Resident Nick Prost has set up a petition which has gained more than 650 signatures which states:

“Allow Lee Anderson to stand as the labour councillor for Huthwaite and Brierley

Lee has served the Huthwaite and Brierley ward fantastically during his term .

He has helped numerous people and groups and created a fantastic community spirit in the area encouraging people and local businesses from his lead to contribute themselves

He should be allowed the opportunity to continue his work for another term.”

