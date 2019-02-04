Lease agreed for new Lidl at Mansfield Woodhouse

The discount supermarket has now agreed a lease for a 23,000 square foot unit on Leeming Lane, at the former Rippon Homes head office site.

The application includes 103 parking spaces, of which six are disabled and eight are parent and child.

The existing site entrance on Leeming Lane South will be widened and reshaped to accommodate service vehicles.

The arrival of Lidl will be part of a retail park which includes Greggs and Screwfix, on the former Rippon Homes site on Leeming Lane South.

A decision on the planning application is set to be made shortly.

Adam Jones of property development and investment group Strawsons Property said: “We are delighted to have secured Lidl as a prospective tenant as they will create more jobs and investment in the area. The new store would provide an excellent grocery option for members of the local community.”

Jack Ward, associate director at Innes England said “We are pleased to have been able to assist our client on securing a fantastic tenant in Lidl.

"This development will revitalise a key site on the A60 and will complement the existing retail offer nearby.”

Jo Hawley, Lidl’s regional head of property said “We are delighted to be working on this new store development with Strawsons which will be Lidl’s first store in Mansfield.

"We look forward to opening our store offering our fresh, quality, great value products in the not too distant future.”