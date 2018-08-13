Leader of Ashfield District Council’s pet pig goes on the loose

Boczek the pig is in the doghouse after he escaped and trotted down the street.

Boczek (Polish for bacon) is a Kune Kune New Zealand pig and he belongs to Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny.

His porky pal was spotted roaming around between Sutton road and Greenwood Drive estate this afternoon and a video was posted on Facebook.

Coun Zadrozny said: “There are builders doing some work on a neighbour’s cottage and I think it spooked him out a bit.

“He’s a character about the same size as a Staffy.

“Luckily there were neighbours about and they phoned me straight away .

“People were feeding him and apples and all sorts.

“He was just wandering around the cul-de-sac.

“I came down with a dog crated and enticed him in with my chocolate brownie.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped.”