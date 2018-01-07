LATEST COURT RESULTS: Mansfield

The following people from the Manfield area have recently appeared before the courts.

Violence

Mitchell Petch, 19, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley; admitted assaulting two police constables in the execution of thier duty and producing a quantity of cannabis. Committed to prison for four weeks and pay a total of £200 compensation.

Adrian Brown, 46, of Woodland Road, Forest Town; admitted assaulting a man. Community order made, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rachael West, 31, of Nesbitt Street, Sutton; admitted assaulting a man by beating him. Discharged conditionally for two years, pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alcohol

Yvonne Gregory, 56, of Station Road, Shirebrook; admitted drunk or disorderly behaviour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Graham, 26, of Coral Crescent, Warsop; admitted driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £226, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kyle Hays, 30, of Overstone Close, Sutton; admitted driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop the vehicle on being required to by a police constable. Fined a total of £680, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Martin Bambans, 29, of Portland Street, Sutton; admitted driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and without an insurance policy. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Ann Winnyczenko, 60, of Halam Close, Mansfield; admitted driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £590, £59 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Theft

Maciej Markowski, 25, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield; admitted stealing a remote controlled car, to the value of £100, 19 bottles of whiskey to the value of £608 and another six bottles of whiskey to the value of £202, all belonging to Morrisons., posession of a lock knife in public and a razor blade. Committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks, pay a total of £910 compensation and lock knife and razor blade forfeited and destroyed.

Ashleigh Hall, 35, of Beighton Street, Sutton; admitted stealing 17 cans of Lynx deodorant and five Gilette razors belonging to Poundland to the value of £54. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.

Kyle Broome, 30, of Wrightson Close, Sutton; admitted stealing frozen food to the value of £150 belonging to Iceland and three bottles of Jack Daniels to the value of £67.98 belonging to B&M Bargains. Fined £120, £75 compensation and £30 victim surcharge.

Michelle Jordan, 36, of no fixed abode; admitted stealing games to the value of £27 belonging to The Works. Committed to prison for four weeks and pay £115 victim surcharge.

Kyle Gregg, 29, of no fixed abode; admitted stealing bluetooth disco light speaker to the value of £14.99 belonging to B&M Bargains. Committed to prison for 100 days and pay £115 victim surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Daniel Waring, 21, of Edward Street, Kirkby; admitted throwing a firework in a public place. Criminal behaviour order made for four years.

Ryan Straw, 26, of Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse; application to amend community order. New requirements include being under a curfew for two months from 7pm to 7am.

Motoring

Mihai Nistor, 19, of Littleworth, Mansfield; admitted driving without a licence or an insurance policy. Fined £150, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Richard Asher, 48, of Kings Stand, Mansfield; admitted driving at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £166, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Gerwyn Baker, 43, of Thoresby Street, Mansfield; admitted driving at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £190, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Marius Cazan, 28, of George Street, Mansfield; admited driving at a speed exceeding the 50 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £100 and licence endorsed with three points.

Richard Hatton, 35, of Lime Street, Sutton; admitted driving at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points,

Niall Rollings-Butler, 23, of Stanley Road, Forest Town; admitted driving at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Richard Short, 44, of Berry Avenue, Kirkby; admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined a total of £1,320, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Fraud

Robert Downer, 32, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby; admitted committing fraud by making a false reprensation to make a financial gain. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for two years and pay £2,000 compensation.

Breach

Jacek Pys, 42, of Main Street, Shirebrook; admitted breaching a restraining order. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.