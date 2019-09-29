Last chance to apply to be Nottinghamshire Police PCSO

If you want to be a PSCO for Nottinghamshire Police recruitment is set to close soon.

The deadline for applications is 30 September 2019.

Fancy being a PCSO?

The force is looking to recruit 20 officers initially.

A police spokesman said:" As a PCSO you will be able to develop your skills in dealing with people and will gain job satisfaction from making a difference in your community.

"Every day you will see how your role makes a positive contribution to local policing, solving issues that affect quality of life for the community and making your community stronger and safer.

"Working alongside regular police officers, you will have a key role in making local neighbourhoods safer and through your presence help the community feel safer.

"You might need to step in to calm an argument in the street, or you could be running a meeting for residents who are worried about the redevelopment of land.

"You could be the first member of the police service that deals with an individual causing nuisance or behaving in an anti-social way - talking to them, building a rapport and influencing their behaviour."

For full details and to apply visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/news-article/pcso-recruitment-opens?fbclid=IwAR0epwUtO_cEJHyx437b7oBUqKBY8l7Ksu1Yqzy26X5U02PnnUqZtoHQRiI