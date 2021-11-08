Large plumes of smoke seen for miles around as firefighters tackle blaze in Eastwood
Residents of Eastwood reported a strong odour in the air and thick clouds of black smoke as a fire broke out in the town yesterday.
Just before 2pm on Sunday (November 7), a fire crew was mobilised to a large plume of smoke near to Eastwood Hall.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it was a plot of land to the rear of the hall that was affected.
Crews quickly requested more fire engines and were supported by Stockhill Fire Station and Ilkeston Community Fire Station – who were ferrying water from half a mile away in an effort to tackle the blaze.
The fire, which contained tyres, a trailer and two ISO containers, was swiftly brought under control.
Crews checked the surrounding area with a thermal imaging camera before handing the scene back to the site owner.
Nottinghamshire Police were also in attendance making enquiries on the cause of the fire.
Many residents of the local area reported a ‘nasty smell’ in the air and large plumes of thick black smoke.
One person reported seeing the smoke from as far away as Crich Stand in Derbyshire.