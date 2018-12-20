Large legacy brings new equipment to Sherwood Forest Hospitals

New resuscitation machines for the Sherwood Birthing Unit and monitors for the Neonatal Unit are some of the items benefiting young people and their families who use the Women’s and Children’s Division at Sherwood Forest Hospitals following a generous legacy donation of £230,000.

Funds from the legacy have also been distributed to adult areas which care for young people with complex health needs including; Ward 43 (Respiratory), Ward 22 (Gastroenterology) and Critical Care.

The legacy will also help young people and their families who have spent years with the paediatric service now begin their transition to adult care.

The large legacy was included in the celebration of the three year anniversary of the Women’s and Children Division, where each area of the Division was asked to generate ideas on how services, education and training could be enhanced with the substantial donation.

The remaining legacy will be distributed to those ideas which will benefit all the babies, children and young people who use the services.

Helena Clements, Divisional Clinical Chair for the Women and Children’s Division says: “As a Division, we are constantly amazed by the generosity of the local community and businesses that raise money for all our services.

"A personal legacy is also an amazing and thoughtful thing to do when someone is nearing the end of their life.

"These gifts and donations make a real difference to the care we are able to offer and we are incredibly grateful for them.”