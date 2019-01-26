Lane closed on M1 near Mansfield and Chesterfield as vehicle breaks down

One lane on the M1 has been closed after a vehicle broke down.

The broken down vehicle is between J29a and J29.

One lane on the M1 has been closed after a vehicle broke down.

One lane on the M1 has been closed after a vehicle broke down.

Live Traffic M1 said that normal traffic conditions are expected between 11,45am and noon.