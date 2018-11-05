Lammas Lesure Centre celebrates 10th birthday

Lammas Lesure centre on Lammas Road, Sutton, celebrated its 10th birthday in style, with a party and celebrity guests.

Opened in 2008 by Dame Kelly Holmes, the centre has gone from strenght to strength, offering ice skating, swimming and

Coucillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said: “When I launched Lammas Leisure Centre with Dame Kelly Holmes 10 years ago – we had huge ambitions.

“Lammas has certainly met and exceeded them.

“We are committed to providing state of the art facilities to the residents of Ashfield.

“It has helped kick start the sporting career of a number of local sports stars, and offers opportunities for local youngsters to get involved in sports that would otherwise be inaccessible to them.

“The leisure centre is used by residents of all ages and all walks of life, and works closely with local communities to promote health and wellbeing throughout the district.

“We are lucky to have such amazing facilities on our doorstep and I hope that residents continue to benefit from Lammas, and other leisure facilities, across the district.”

Olympic medalist Colin Jackson, CBE welcomed visitors to the event.

Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd, MBE, who is one of the few athletes in Para-Swimming to hold a Paralympic, World, European and Commonwealth title at the same time, also joined the duo alongside former British national figure skating champion, David Richardson.

The athletes lead visitors through an action-packed day, which included swim sessions, group exercise classes and an ice skating party.

Visitors met the athletes during an autograph signing at the start of the day, before David Richardson kicked off a figure skating showcase on the ice.

Skate stars Rebecca Gillespie, Meg McFarlane and Paige Elliott also performed.

Ollie Hynd was in the water, setting challenges for children to try and beat.

Visitors agot a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train alongside an Olympic athlete when Colin Jackson lead a Fight Klub session.

Colin Jackson, the former British sprint and hurdling star, said: “After speaking to the Everyone Active team about Lammas Leisure Centre, this was an event and celebration that I really wanted to be part of.

“The centre has had a really big impact on the local community over the last 10 years and it’s important we recognise that.”