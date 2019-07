Firefighters said a kitchen was 'well alight' in Mansfield Woodhouse last night.

Crews attended the incident on Vale Road at around 9.20pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and used specialist equipment to clear smoke.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Smoke detectors were fitted and advice was given to occupiers of this and adjacent properties."