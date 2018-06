Two fire engines were called to a house fire in Langwith Junction.

At 2,30pm today (Sunday, June 3) Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue crews from Mansfield and Warsop responded to the fire which started in a kitchen.

The house is on Langwith Road.

A fire service spokesman said: " The incident involved the kitchen and crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a ventilation fan to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe."