Kirstie Louise Kirk passes away aged 24

An adored young woman has passed away in hospital after a crash in Derbyshire.

Kirstie Louise Kirk, 24, of Doe Lea, lost her life in the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The collision happened on the A617 in Doe Lea at 6.15am on Wednesday and involved a Mitsubishi Warrior and a Citroen DS3, which was being driven by Kirstie.

Last night, her sister Mikhaela told how family members were saying goodbye to Kirstie, who was on a life-support machine.

Mikhaela subsequently informed us of Kirstie’s passing at 1am.

A family statement said: "Her partner Nathan, mum, dad, her sister Kayla, her brother Connor and her half-sister Alexis - including the rest of the family and all her special friends - loved her so, so much.

"You will never be forgotten."

Kirstie worked as a shop assistant and was previously a manager at William Hill in Mansfield.

Police are investigating the tragic crash.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Police want to speak to witnesses or anyone who has dashboard camera footage.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 163 of December 27."

Hundreds of residents have taken to social media to pay tribute to Kirstie and offer their condolences to her friends and family.

Our thoughts are with Kirstie's loved ones at this tragic time.