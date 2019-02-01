Kirkby youngster sets up shop for egg-cellent cause

An enterprising Kirkby youngster is fundraising in a novel way – by exchanging charity bracelets and fresh eggs for charity donations.

Maisie Wood has opened a stall on Pinxton Road, Kirkby.

The 12-year-old is selling Prostate Cancer UK badges and homemade cakes, as well as free range eggs laid by hens kept on the family’s smallholding.

Donations for the charity are also welcomed.

Leanne, 33, Maisie’s mum, said: “Maisie’s original goal was to raise £100 for Prostate Cancer UK and £50 for Fresh Start for Hens.

“We beat that total last weekend thanks to everyone’s enormous generosity.”

Maisie’s shop is open every weekend until March 31, from 10am until 2pm.

Fresh Start rehomes commercial hens which would otherwise be sent to slaughter

The 46 hens on the families freehold are all former battery hens, which now have the space to roam around the land.

Leanne said: “Maisie wanted to do something to raise money for the hens charity, as our rescue hens would have been sent to slaughter – some had never seen grass before.

“She then had alook at what charities are out there, and decided to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK.

“I’m so proud that she’s spending her weekends running the stall herself, when most 12-year-olds want to go shopping!

“Maisie is really thoughtful and will go out of her way to help others.

“She’s just such a lovely young lady.”

Leanne said the community has been very supportive of Maisie’s stall and she has had plenty of business from passers-by.

Maisie, who attends Ashfield School in Kirkby, will also take part in a “march for prostate” with her stepdad, Alan Mills, on March 30.

The march will see Maisie and Alan walking 12 miles around Torside , Rhodeswood and Valehouse reservoirs in Derbyshire in one day .

Leanne said: “It might not be that far for some, but I’m so proud of Maisie for pushing herself.”