The store at Ashfield Precinct has been closed after police were called to reports of a theft at around 1.15pm on January 6.

A man became unwell at the scene and paramedics were called, he was treated at the scene and subsequently taken to hospital.

Morrisons media team have confirmed that the incident is ‘now in the hands of the police’ but have not commented further at this stage on the closure.

The supermarket is currently closed

Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We were called to Morrisons supermarket at Ashfield Precinct, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at 1.15pm today to a report of a shop theft.

"A male subsequently suffered a medical episode and was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.”

We will bring you more information on this breaking news story as soon as we get it.

