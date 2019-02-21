Kirkby's new B&M store will be opened by Notts charity

Kirkby's new B&M is set to open next Wednesday (27 February) at 9am - with the help of a local support charity.

The store will be opened by the team from Change Grow Live - who support families through substance abuse, homelessness, family services, criminal justice and health and wellbeing.

The store's new colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the community, and they chose the team from, Change Grow Live

In addition to opening the new store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to go towards the charity.

Sarah Price, the store manager, , said: “The team from Change Grow Live really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

“Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open next Wednesday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

The former The Original Factory store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created 30 new jobs for local people.