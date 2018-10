The 'iconic' Nag Clock which use to stand outside of Nags Head in Kirkby could be restored to its 'former glory'.

The clock had been up in Kirkby from 1960 until it was taken down and replace with the current metal sculpture.

Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader went on a trip to "unearth and recover" the clock from storage.

He said: "It’s a massive part of our local history. I will be looking at our options to restore it to its former glory."

Iconic Nag clock to be put into storage