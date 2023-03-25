The male, who resides in Kirkby, was interviewed over the matter, which took place on March 21, and subsequently received a warning for breaching the council’s public spaces protection order, resulting in him receiving a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Anyone caught urinating and breaching the PSPO without reasonable cause will be issued with a £100 on-the-spot fine.

The council and its partners are committed to making the streets of Ashfield safer and have issued more than 300 warning and notices over the past year to residents for anti-social behaviour and environmental nuisance.

Police and community officers on patrol.

The council runs a joint initiative with Nottinghamshire Police named Operation Springboard, dedicated to providing weekly hi-visibility reassurance patrols across Ashfield’s neighbourhoods, town centres and public spaces.

Coun Samantha Deakin, council member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “I am pleased the council has taken action after witnessing this disgusting act.

“This is yet another prime example of the council taking proactive action to tackle issues affecting local communities.

“I would urge anyone concerned to keep reporting anti-social behaviour activity to us, so we can take positive action.

“I hope this sends a clear message to residents that we are stepping up patrols in the local area to address anti-social behaviour across Sutton and the wider district.”

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “Tackling and preventing anti-social behaviour is a priority for the council.

“We are continuing to undertake weekly patrols in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and remain focused on driving forward a number of operations and initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood nuisance across the District.

“The annual 18 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour across Ashfield demonstrates the work being delivered is creating a safer Ashfield.”

The council introduced PSPOs across Ashfield to restrict anti-social behaviour in certain areas, such as urinating and drinking alcohol in public.

