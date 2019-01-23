Kirkby Post Office temporarily closed

The Post Office has apologised to customers in Kirkby after the branch on Lowmoor Road was temporarily closed yesterday (January 22).

A Post Office Spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Kirkby In Ashfield Post Office.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services. We would like to reassure customers that the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly. We take very seriously any decision to temporarily close a branch, and will only do so when it is warranted.

“We are working hard to restore services for the community as quickly as possible. The alternative branches in the area include Victoria Road, Nuncargate & Leamington Drive.”

The full addresses of the alternative branches are: Victoria Road Post Office, 114 - 116 Victoria Road, Kirkby In Ashfield, NG17 8AS; Nuncargate Post Office, 170 Nuncargate Road, Kirkby In Ashfield, NG17 9EA; Leamington Drive Post Office, Leamington Drive, Sutton In Ashfield, NG17 5AY.